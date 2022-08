Image credit: Google

Reality shows all set to rule TRP charts; to dethrone Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

As many as five reality shows are all set to start airing soon. Till now, daily soaps like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and other shows have been ruling the TRP charts. But, it looks like the upcoming reality shows might dethrone these famous TV shows. Also, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been receiving a lot of flak on social media, so the TRP might get hampered.