Karan Patel

Bigg Boss has been one of the most famous shows in the Indian telly industry. The show is hosted by Salman Khan and is based on Big Brother In this show, stars do not know one another but are put under the same roof. Many stars have turned down the invitation of being a part of Bigg Boss 16. One of them is Karan Patel. His wife Ankita Bhargava had taken to her Instagram story to write that he would not be a part of Bigg Boss 16 and that something good would come up.