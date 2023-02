Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan does not back down

Ever since he has opened up, MC Stan has not backed off from a fight. His lingo is hated by many fans of Bigg Boss 16 but accept it, he has zero pretence. MC Stan has also been termed as a misogynist for saying he does not wish to fight with women.