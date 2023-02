Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan: Rise of the Underdog

MC Stan has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. His win has come as a bolt from the blue for fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The rapper's fan base was underestimated for the longest time. Only after he got saved after being nominated for four weeks did people get the hint. His luxury wardrobe, street lingo and quirky personality slowly caught on with the public. The rapper accepted that he struggled for the longest time with the show. But it looks like someone with actual votes has taken the trophy this time.