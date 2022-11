Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan gets HUGE support from desi hip-hop artistes

MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh is the first from the desi hip-hop community to come on Bigg Boss 16. His I Feel You bro has become quite a buzzword. MC Stan has been nominated for four straight weeks after he got into a physical brawl with Shalin Bhanot. He had come charging at him with a flower vase. But MC Stan is getting support from all big hip-hop artistes in the country. Emiway Bantai, Badshah, Raftaar have urged fans to vote for him. He has brought a new fanbase to the show. Also, MC Stan is hailed as a bit of a young genius in the industry.