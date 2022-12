Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan coming into his own

Yesterday, Shekhar Suman came on Bigg Boss 16 where he imitated MC Stan. Fans of the rapper were thrilled. MC Stan who is from Pune has not been like a typical BB contestant. But people in the house are liking him over a period of time. We can see that he has expanded his friends' circle. Take a look at how he made news in his own unique manner...