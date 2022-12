Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan finally proving to be a dark horse

Last night, many fans felt that the episode belonged to MC Stan. From shocking Tina Datta with his nominations to his fiery one-liners he grabbed all the content. Finally, MC Stan has opened up on the show. He has proved that his unfiltered self is great Bigg Boss content but he does need to draw a line. The manner in which he called out Sajid Khan for his double standards was admirable. Here is a look at MC Stan's new avatar that is kickass...