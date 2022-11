Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer and more celebs from Salman Khan's show who are smokers [View List]

​Bigg Boss 16 seems to have a high number of smokers. Of course, every season there are contestants who smoke but this year, the makers are issuing repeated warnings. Contestants like Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan have been smoking in the garden area when the designated room was full. Yesterday, the makers told MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer that he will stop the supply of cigarettes in the house. They had been puffing in the inside bathroom. MC Stan also shamed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for being a girl and smoking. Netizens slammed him on social media. Take a look at celebs who made news for their smoking habits.