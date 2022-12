Bigg Boss 16: Here are 5 Most Googled Contestants of Salman Khan's show in November

It is almost the end of the year. Google has come out with names of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants whose names have been searched the most on the site. It is MC Stan who is leading the top five list. A lot of people are curious about the rapper who is one of the most unique contestants ever. After that, it is Tina Datta. Take a look at the list....