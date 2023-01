MC Stan takes the first spot

Bigg Boss 16 is all that fans are talking about. The show is making a lot of noise thanks to its contestants. All have their favourites and only a few can be in the top. Ormax's Top 5 most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants list is out and MC Stan has taken the first spot. The famous rapper has always been on the list but this time he has taken up the top spot dethroning Abdu Rozik. MC sure has a very strong fan base and is among the most popular contestants ever.