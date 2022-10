Image credit: Google

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is winning everyone’s heart with his cuteness. Last week also he was at number 1 in the list, and he has once again topped it. We won’t be surprised if he continues to rule at number 1 spot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Eliminated contestant Sreejita De on Tina Datta, ‘I know her real colours very well’ [Exclusive]