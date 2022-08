Celebs who will make their comeback on the small screen with reality shows

Popular reality shows including Bigg Boss 16, Nach Baliye 10, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are all set to be back on the small screen. These shows have always managed to entertain the audiences with their concept. Several celebs have been approached to be part of these reality shows. From Shilpa Shinde to Mohsin Khan; here is a list of popular celebs who will be making their comeback on the small screens with various reality shows.