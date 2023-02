Bigg Boss contestants who were tagged as 'vamp'

Bigg Boss season 16 is just two weeks away from its finale and contestants are eagerly waiting for the winner. Salman Khan's reality show has always managed to win millions of hearts with its controversies and fights. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was termed as 'vamp' of the season by netizens as they slammed her for crying during the torture task. From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tina Datta; a look at Bigg Boss contestants who were termed as vamp.