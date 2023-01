Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Bigg Boss is such a popular show that it often takes up the trending space on social media. The fan wars have become pretty common. Bigg Boss 16 contestants have indulged in fights and so have their fans. The latest fan war is between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's supports. Nimrit's father made an allegations that Priyanka's followers have been bought and that led to a massive war between fandoms.