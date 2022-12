Bigg Boss 16: Happy Birthday Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia turns a year older today. The Choti Sardarni actress is touted as one of the finalists of the show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia started off strongly but has lost her way in the middle. Everyone feels she lacks the skills to play alone. But she has good friends in Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. In fact, the Tajik singer has fallen for her. Nimrit is a fashionista. Her looks on WKW stand out and how. Take a look at some of her fashion statements you did love to copy..