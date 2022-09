Image credit: Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 latest updates

Bigg Boss 16 is just a couple of days away from the premiere night. Salman Khan will soon introduce the new set of Bigg Boss contestants on the show. There have been a lot of speculations floating around about Bigg Boss 16. As per the promos, Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will also be playing games with the contestants this time around. It is said that the weekend ka vaar would be different as well. Recently, it was stated that just like Bigg Boss 14, this time too, seniors, that is the past contestants of Bigg Boss will enter the show to challenge the new contestants and guide them. Hina Khan and Karan Kundrra are the two names that have come forward. And now, the latest buzz states that three more past contestants have been approached by the makers to be seniors in Bigg Boss 16.