Bigg Boss 16 – Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss season 16 started on 1st October 2022. In these four days, one contestant that has already won everyone’s heart is Abdu Rozik. He is super cute and his antics in the house are grabbing everyone’s attention. Well, Abdu is a singer and a social media star, and reportedly will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. But not just Salman Khan, Abdu has met many Bollywood celebs. Check out his pictures below…