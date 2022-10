Bigg Boss 16 takes a controversial start

The latest season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss has taken a controversial start. The entry of Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16 has left many fuming. The filmmaker was reportedly accused by 9 women of #MeToo and that has left many angry. Even Sona Mohapatra has slammed the makers of the show for the same. The ex-contestants of Bigg Boss like Shehnaaz Gill, Kashmera Shah and others have shared their views on the same and have even been trolled. Here's looking at ex-contestants of the show who have been trolled for either supporting or going against a contestant.