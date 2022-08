MOST humiliating task on the Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on TV that has managed to keep viewers entertained with its content and controversies. The makers of the show are all set for Bigg Boss 16 and have approached various popular celebs. Salman Khan has been hosting the show for ages now and audiences admire him for his skills. Bigg Boss has been getting a lot of attention with its unusual and humiliating challenges given to the contestants to save themselves from the nominations. Few tasks make audiences feel uneasy. These humiliating tasks add spice to the content and help them gain TRPs. Here is a look at various humiliating tasks assigned to the contestants in various seasons.