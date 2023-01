Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the front runner to lift up the trophy. She has been the most targeted housemate by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. Fans loved the angle with Ankit Gupta of one-sided love, friendship and intense feelings. She has also played independently at times. Her friendship track with Archana Gautam also got eyeballs. Plus, she is the face of the channel. There are a number of neutrals who have a different top five than what is on Ormax or popular Twitter handles. Here is a look at the same...