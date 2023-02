Bigg Boss 16: Celeb support for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has the maximum celeb support this season. Almost every big celebrity feels she will win Bigg Boss 16. There are a number of factors that work in her favor. Two of them are very critical. Like most big TV celebs, she has huge existing fan base. Moreover, she is one of the top faces of the channel. But a victory is easier said than done. There is immense voting happening for Shiv Thakare and MC Stan as well.