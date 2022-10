Bigg Boss 16: Kashmera Shah's comment on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Kashmera Shah is a fan of Shiv Thakare on Bigg Boss 16. She made a comment on why Priyanka Chahar Choudhary does not wish to admit her alleged affair with Ankit Gupta. She tweeted, If #PriyAnkit are not a couple then why did #priyanka cry so much on #soundarya s remark. It should not have mattered to her. I hate it when real couples don’t admit that they are real. If you are so ashamed of being together then why are u together.