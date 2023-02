Image credit: Instagram

Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants

Shekhar Suman was an integral part of Bigg Boss 16 as he used to appear in Bigg Bulletin where he used to roast the contestants. He managed to make a bond with all. Last evening, he reportedly hosted a party for the contestants. It was attended by Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Soundary Sharma, Manya Singh, Sreejita De and more. Farah Khan also joined in.