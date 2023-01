Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been on fighter mode with the Mandali Gang that looked like it had ganged up on the actress. The makers have made lives tougher with lesser and lesser rations for the housemates. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been shown dealing with four to five people at once. The game has become difficult. Plus, the host has called her out on Weekend Ka Vaar on many occasions. Take a look at other fierce female contestants who made news on the show...