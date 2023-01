Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik

Reports say that his father Savriqul Muhammad Rozik has come down from Dubai. But it is not confirmed. There are high chances that some celeb might come to cheer for Abdu Rozik. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan fans livid with Archana Gautam's taunts on his career; share pics of her steamy scenes from old projects