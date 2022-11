Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 16 has picked up good momentum on social media. Contestants like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik are trending and how. We have ex contestants giving their opinions on who is supporting who. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary seems to be having the maximum celeb supporters so far. Here is a detailed look...