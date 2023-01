Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is from Amravati in Maharashtra. His full name is Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Zhinguji Ganuji Thakare. His dad owned a paan shop in the city. He now leads a relaxed life as both his children are doing well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: After body-shaming Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, VJ Andy takes a jibe at Sumbul Touqeer Khan in latest video; fans retort in Fahmaan Khan style