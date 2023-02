Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will reportedly have a journey video that is around 17 mins. The actress has had an eventful time on the show. She made friends with Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. But the big draw was the rollercoaster of emotions with Ankit Gupta. We are sure the makers will be capitalizing on the same. Plus, she had some fights too with MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot.