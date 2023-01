Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has come to the top of the Ormax Most Liked List. This was predicted by the Khabri. Priyanka is looking like the winner from now on. Most of the issues are around her. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also has a huge existing fan base from Udaariyaan.