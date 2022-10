Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have started showing off their true colours and playing their game since the first week of the show itself. Contestants are trending on social media already. So here's looking at the most dramatic Contestants of Bigg Boss 16 so far. The first one is Sumbul Touqeer. The Imlie actress has already cried quite a few times inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. In one week, she has cried more than four times easily. She feels that everyone considers chhoti inside the house and nobody is interested in talking to her.