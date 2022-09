Bigg Boss contestants who took PANGA with Salman Khan: Paras Chhabra

When Paras Chhabra was a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, he was exposed by Salman Khan on the show. Paras was in a relationship with Akansha Puri. Paras asked Salman to ask the creatives to stop from giving him pointers and making him look bad. Salman said that there was no one prompting him about anything. Paras was adamant that he won't take any sh*t from anyone. Others tried to calm him down but to no avail. Salman was very angry with Paras for his behaviour and note. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 makers NOT keen to bring Munawar Faruqui on the show? Fans say, 'They are scared of his popularity'