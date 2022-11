Shalin Bhanot

Shalin had an ugly divorce with TV actress Daljiet Kaur. They got married in 2009 and separated in 2015. Dalijet accused Shalin of domestic violence and also cited it as a reason for breakup. The actress also revealed that he used to never company her to the doctor when she battled with asthama during pregnancy. He was abusive and had accused her of having relations with the doctors.