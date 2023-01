Sajid Khan

It looks like the filmmaker is good at provoking. The latest episodes of Bigg Boss showed that Sajid had suggested MC Stan to slap Archana Gautam. Stan wanted to take a voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss show, but Sajid told him that if he is very angry, he can slap Archana. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary lashes out at Sajid Khan, asks him to stop acting smart while he openly plans to evict her from the house