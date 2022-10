Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan's past haunts him

Bigg Boss 16 has begun and many very well-known names have entered Salman Khan's controversial show. On the first day itself, the contestants managed to create buzz on social media. Among the most trended contestants of Bigg Boss 16 on Twitter is Sajid Khan. Even though he has entered Bigg Boss 16 and is putting up his best behaviour, netizens have not forgotten the past. Quite a few are not happy with him being on the show as he was previously accused of #MeToo. Check out other contestants who generated buzz on social media.