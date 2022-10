Sajid Khan is under the radar for participating in Bigg Boss 16

Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan has not gone well with the fans and also a few celebrities in general. While a couple of people have come in support of Sajid Khan stating that he needs another chance to repent and start anew. Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment when the MeToo movement hit India. He was accused by over 9 women in the country. And now, the filmmaker is now facing the risk of ouster.