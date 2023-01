Sajid Khan

If the rumours are to be believed, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan is going to be out of the show. He wasn't nominated for this week's elimination but rumours suggest that he is out of the show because of prior work commitments. The Khabri claimed that he was a minimum guarantee to be in the house till January 15 and now he is out of the house. If true, it will bring a shocking twist to the season. On that note, here's looking at other popular contestants who got out of the Bigg Boss house not because of less votes but due to surprising reasons.