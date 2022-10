Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan dating history

Bigg Boss is known to create or court controversy and also invite controversy since the last few seasons with the contestants invited. However, many claim that the latest season, Bigg Boss 16, may have pushed things too far by inviting Sajid Khan as he’s been accused (but never proven) many a time by multiple women in the ‘Me Too’ controversy. So, it might come as a surprise that Sajid has had a pretty colourful dating history, having reportedly been in relationships with several hot women from both the film and TV industries. Check out the list below: