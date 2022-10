Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is back with Shukravaar Ka Vaar

Salman Khan who was down with dengue is now back in action, The superstar is going to host the Shukravaar Ka Vaar tonight. And this time, it's gonna be epic because Katrina Kaif is going to join him on stage to promote her film Phone Bhoot. And that's not it, unlike last time when Karan Johar hosted the three-day spanned Weekend Ka Vaar. This time Salman Khan will have his sam-dam-dand kinda episode. But it seems, he is going to go straight to and this time. There's gonna be a lot of bashing and thrashing happening.