Roadies gang leader Rannvijay Singha supported Shiv Thakare

Rannvijay Singha, who had been a gang leader in Roadies Rising in 2017 extended his support for Shiv Thakare who was in his gang. Rannvijay took to social media and wrote, 'Once ur in my gang.. #shivthakare For those who don’t know how I know @shivthakare9 ,he was in my gang on #roadies .We went through many ups and downs together on that journey and he was always smiling and very sincere and hardworking. He has always been respectful and loving.. I wish him all the best for everything!'