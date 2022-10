Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta annoying Abdu Rozik

Fans do not know how to react to Tina Datta showering hugs and kisses to Abdu Rozik. They feel he got a tad uncomfortable when she hugged him last night. He said he almost got squeezed by her.