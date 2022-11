Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is furious with Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 is currently ruling the headlines. A massive fight broke out inside the house yesterday. MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot were at each other's throats, well almost. Abuses were hurled and MC Stan even ran to hit Shalin Bhanot. They brought the house down with their aggressive behaviour and today, on Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is going to be mighty furious with the two. The promo says so. 'Ek Admi apne aapko Bruce Lee samaj raha, ek admi apne aapko Dara Singh samaj raha hai,' is what he said. On that note, here's looking at other contestants who made the cool host mighty furious.