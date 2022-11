Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot is right now ready to leave the house after his fight with MC Stan where Shiv Thakare almost went physical with him, and this left the actor fuming with anger. And now he is taken a strong stand for him that he wants to leave the house and even ready to pay the penalty. You will see Shalin angrily walking off the show after Salman Khan tells him nobody is stopping him.