Shalin Bhanot

The man is indeed full entertainment package. Shalin stated off so well and even now he is doing the best from his love hate relationship with Tina Datta to his antics with Bigg Boss in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan pulls up Shalin Bhanot as he cries over his reputation; says he knows a lot of secrets about him and his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur