Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta get into an ugly fight

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16, we see Shalin Bhanot nd Tina Datta getting into a nasty fight. Both contestants make mean and personal comments against each other. Tina Datta calls Shalin Bhanot 'dogla admi' while he crosses the line by saying, 'Ek ladka khatam hota hai, dusre se chipakti ho.' Tina loses her cool and drags Shalin's ex-wife into their fight. Here's looking at other instances when the Bigg Boss 16 contestants got mean and made nasty remarks against each other.