Who says Bigg Boss is not a platform to success? There have been many contestants who may not have won the show, but managed to progress in their careers thanks to this show. The best example of Shehnaaz Gill. She did not win Bigg Boss 13, but today, she is among the most popular stars. She featured in many songs and now she is going to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's show Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. Here's a list of contestants who benefitted tremendously by taking part in Bigg Boss.