Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan and Tina Datta

This is one of the unusual friendships of the house. MC Stan talks to Tina Datta about music, studio and his GF Bubba. He is always consoling Tina Datta when she is crying. We hope this friendship continues. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik fans livid with the singer's ragging on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday; want stern action from Salman Khan [Read Tweets]