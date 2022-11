Bigg Boss 16: Take a look at MC Stan's fab wardrobe

Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan is constantly high on the Ormax list. Fans like his bond with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. The rapper was seen in the Friday episode in a Louis Vuitton shirt that is close to Rs 2.5 lakh. It had the label monogrammed all over it. From Nike sneakers to tees from Amiri, his wardrobe is fabulous. In fact, fans had noticed that MC Stan takes a lot of effort in looking good on the show. He has a girlfriend outside and is without a love angle.