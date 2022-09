Gauhar Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji

Bigg Boss 7 contestants Gauhar Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji were at loggerheads since the first day of the show. The two beauties fought like crazy and their partners had to support them. They even made it to the finals. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Aamir Khan's brother Faisal compares being in the show to living in brother's house, 'Don't intend to be caged again'