Soundarya Sharma's 40 lakh worth ring

Everything that happens inside the Bigg Boss 16 house gets discussed on social media. Nothing goes a miss as the audience is watching the show with full concentration. Over the past few weeks a lot of debates have happened. While contestants are not allowed to talk about the outside world but often the contestants are seen reminiscing some memories. But it leads to fights too. Recently, Soundarya Sharma got angry at Archana Gautam for talking about her 10 lakh ring. Soundarya Sharma wears a ring that has a specific stone that suits her. And it seems that the cost of the ring is Rs 40 lakh. As Archana Gautam got to know about it, she revealed it to Shalin Bhanot and others. This led to a fight as Soundarya asked Archana to not talk about it.