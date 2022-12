Image credit: Instagram

Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik

Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik have caused havoc inside the Bigg Boss house. They threatened each other of dire consequences and Kavita had rushed out of the house since she didn't want to live with Rubina and Abhinav. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan fans call out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta for their hypocrisy after the rapper stays back on Salman Khan's show